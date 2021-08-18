Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, on if he thinks the pop star will return to the stage

The 'Toxic' singer previously told fans she had 'no idea' if she would ever perform again

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was asked the question all of the pop star's fans have been dying to know the answer to.

Asghari, who has been dating Spears since 2016, weighed in on if the "Gimme More" singer will ever return to the stage to perform. 

"Do you think Britney fans will be able to see her back on stage?" a paparazzo asked Asghari on Wednesday. 

"Absolutely, man," Asghari responded. He then quickly added: "Hopefully."

BRITNEY SPEARS SHARES MORE TOPLESS PICS, QUOTES EX JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IN INSTAGRAM SPREE

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, talks pop star’s music career Video

It's still unclear if Spears will perform again. The pop star's lawyer had previously claimed she would not perform as long as her father, Jamie Spears, controlled her career. However, her dad recently agreed to step down from his role as conservator once a proper plan is put into place. 

More recently, Spears told fans she had "no idea" if she would ever take the stage in a post shared to Instagram in June.

Asghari and Spears met on the music video set for her song "Slumber Party."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari first began dating after meeting on set of the music video for her song ‘Slumber Party’ back in 2016. Spears recently revealed that she wants to have kids with Asghari during a testimony at a hearing for her conservatorship.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari first began dating after meeting on set of the music video for her song ‘Slumber Party’ back in 2016. Spears recently revealed that she wants to have kids with Asghari during a testimony at a hearing for her conservatorship. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time," the personal trainer recalled to Men’s Health in July 2018. "I had butterflies."

Asghari admitted he made a joke when introducing himself to the "Toxic" singer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, what’s your name again?’" he told the magazine. "I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it."

Trending