Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, on if he thinks the pop star will return to the stage

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was asked the question all of the pop star's fans have been dying to know the answer to.

Asghari, who has been dating Spears since 2016, weighed in on if the "Gimme More" singer will ever return to the stage to perform.

"Do you think Britney fans will be able to see her back on stage?" a paparazzo asked Asghari on Wednesday.

"Absolutely, man," Asghari responded. He then quickly added: "Hopefully."

It's still unclear if Spears will perform again. The pop star's lawyer had previously claimed she would not perform as long as her father, Jamie Spears, controlled her career. However, her dad recently agreed to step down from his role as conservator once a proper plan is put into place.

More recently, Spears told fans she had "no idea" if she would ever take the stage in a post shared to Instagram in June.

Asghari and Spears met on the music video set for her song "Slumber Party."

"I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time," the personal trainer recalled to Men’s Health in July 2018. "I had butterflies."

Asghari admitted he made a joke when introducing himself to the "Toxic" singer.

"She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, what’s your name again?’" he told the magazine. "I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it."