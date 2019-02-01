British comedian Jeremy Hardy dies from cancer at age 57

British comedian Jeremy Hardy, who often appeared on BBC Radio 4 panel shows, died from cancer Friday. He was 57.

Hardy’s publicist confirmed the comedian’s death in a statement to Sky News.

“He was with his wife and daughter as he died,” the statement read. “He retained to the end the principles that guided his life; trying to make the world more human, and to be wonderfully funny. He will be enormously missed by so many, who were inspired by him and who laughed with him. A fitting memorial will take place, details to be announced soon.”

Hardy started his career as a screenwriter before he switched to stand-up comedy when he was in his 20s. In 1991, he won the best live act at the ITV comedy awards.

Hardy was a regular guest on the BBC Radio 4 panel shows such as “I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue” and “The News Quiz.” Fellow comedians mourned the loss of Hardy.

“Jeremy Hardy was ground-breaking brilliant, off the register funny, compassionate and caring,” Jack Dee, the host of “I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue” tweeted.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was a close friend of Hardy, mourned his death as well on Friday.

“Jeremy Hardy was a dear, lifelong friend. He always gave his all for everyone else and the campaigns for social justice. You made us all smile. You made us all think. Rest in peace, Jeremy.”