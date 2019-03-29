British band Her’s killed in car crash in Arizona, record label says

Both members of the British indie band Her’s were killed Wednesday in a car crash in Arizona, a record label stated.

Band members Stephen Fitzpatrick, 24, Audun Laading, 25, and their manager Trevor Engelbrektson died in a collision while they were driving to a show in Santa Ana, Calif., Heist or Hit said in a statement.

A pickup truck and the band's van collided head-on about 75 miles west of Phoenix, Ariz., killing the truck’s driver and three people in the van, authorities in Arizona said. Officials did not name the victims. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said they were investigating the incident. The band had performed a show in Phoenix on Tuesday.

The Liverpool-based duo released its debut album, “Invitation to Her’s,” last year. The group was in the U.S. on tour where they were slated to play 19 shows that were all sold out, the record label stated.

“Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label. As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious,” the record company said of Her’s.

Tributes poured in for the band that was featured on the BBC Music Introducing platform dubbed by The Guardian as “one to watch.”

“My heart hurts. I wanted to go to one of their shows. Their music helped me through so much. Such a loss of wonderful humans. Rest easy dudes,” a fan tweeted.

“Rest easy to the precious band I’ve ever watched. Can’t believe I was watching them less than a week ago. Hold onto moments in ur life, they don’t last forever,” another fan wrote.

“Rest in peace Stephen and Audun your music will be living on, thank you for the beautiful pieces we call your songs,” a fan tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.