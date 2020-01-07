Brielle Biermann shows off new look after revealing she began dissolving her lip fillers

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Brielle Biermann is showing off her smaller pout after revealing that decided to have her lip injections dissolved for the first time since she started getting them as a teen.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” star, 22, posted a selfie on Monday showing the transformation her lips have taken since losing the injections in a post celebrating her return to work on the series for 2020.

"First day of work in 2020," she captioned the snap.

She also shared a video selfie in which she showed off the new look even more.

New year! New lips! New hair! Same b----!” she captioned the video.

Although it’s hard to immediately tell, the star’s lips do indeed look smaller compared to older photos of her notoriously plump and pouty-faced visage. Biermann took to her Instagram Story Monday to reveal that she plans to dissolve her lip injections further on Tuesday, even going as far as to tag her doctor.

The star previously revealed to her followers that she made the decision to walk back her cosmetic injections for the first time since getting them at age 18.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon,” she wrote over an image of herself looking off to the side last week. “2020 new year new me!”

The reality star noted that she thinks her face will be “black n blue for a few days,” as a result. She also shared some photos of herself when she was a teenager to help fans get a clear picture of her facial transformation since she started getting lip fillers.

She previously explained to People that she was desperate to start injecting her lips as early as age 14 after noticing that her friends' lips seemed bigger than hers.

“All my friends had beautiful, full lips,” she explained at the time. “Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, you b----, I want lips that look like yours… Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18. If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim.”

Her mother, Kim, added: “Brielle was very insecure about her lips, I heard about it FOREVER. And when she turned 18, she was like, I’m doing it. And I was like, well, I’m going to take you to the best, I’m not going to let you go to somebody who’s not good. So I did take her and I got a lot of heat for that, but it’s like, she’s going to do it anyway.”

Brielle has faced a myriad of negative comments over the years. As Page Six notes, in 2018 she fired back at a commenter who put down her look saying: “BRUH. my lips do NOT look good in photos i f---ing get it i’m really over y’all saying this as if i’ve never seen/heard it!”