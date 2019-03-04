Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson spoof Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper's steamy Oscars performance

Step aside, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — there's a new epic duo in town.

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson recently delivered a version of the award-winning song "Shallow" during an appearance on Britain's "The Jonathan Ross Show" on Saturday and drew plenty of laughs.

TV host Jonathan Ross pointed out that Larson previously had a career as a singer, releasing the album "Finally Out of P.E." at the age of 16.

"How dare you," Larson, 29, quipped. "Should I audition for 'The Voice'? I'm going to audition for 'The Voice.'"

Larson then revealed she's been eager to perform a parody with her "Captain Marvel" costar Jackson, 70. In the middle of the show, the pair leaned together and began belting out the chorus to the Oscar-winning song from "A Star Is Born," though they admittedly didn't know all of the lyrics.

"I don't know the other words but I'm just gonna keep [singing]," Larson, singing Lady Gaga's part, joked as the audience roared with applause.

Jackson and Larson sang with their heads right next to one another — mimicking Lady Gaga and Cooper's steamy Oscars performance in February.

Ross agreed the two should move on to the next round of their fake singing competition.

"You keep going," Ross then directed.

Lady Gaga and Cooper's chemistry was undeniable on Oscars night after they performed their hit song "Shallow." It left fans questioning whether there was potential the pair could be more than friends.

While rumors swirled days after the awards ceremony, Rob Mills, ABC's senior vice president of alternative series, specials, and late-night programming emphasized it was simply an act.

“Bradley and Gaga, they really had this idea in their head of how they wanted it to be,” Mills told Variety. “And the producers really worked step-by-step with them to make that what they were envisioning a reality… this was staying true to the spirit of the movie as well. They really wanted to kind of embody everything that the characters in the movie stood for in this three-minute number.”

Even Lady Gaga rolled her eyes at the gossip the performance generated.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet," she told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his late-night show after the Oscars. "I mean, what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And yes, people saw love and — guess what? — that’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, ‘A Star is Born,’ it’s a love story. We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance.”

"Fooled ya," Lady Gaga later joked.