Couples
Published

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spotted arm-in-arm during NYC stroll

Shayk and Cooper called it quits in 2019 after dating for four years

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines November 16

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted strolling arm-in-arm in New York City.

The couple shared a PDA-filled moment for the first time since splitting back in 2019.

Cooper, 46, wore a black sweatshirt and jeans. Shayk, 35, wore a long black coat over a white turtleneck. The model paired the outfit with chunky white tennis shoes.

Shayk wore her hair in her classic slicked-back bun up-do.

IRINA SHAYK HANGS OUT WITH EX BRADLEY COOPER AMID KANYE WEST DATING RUMORS

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are all smiles walking arm-in-arm during a windy and chilly afternoon around Manhattan’s West Village area. The couple was seen showing a rare PDA moment together as they headed back to his place.

Cooper and Shayk began dating in 2015. The two reportedly met through friends and became an item after spending time together.

The model and the actor welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in March of 2017. Cooper and Shayk called it quits in 2019, around the same time the actor made headlines for his performance in "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are seen on June 17, 2021 in New York City.

Cooper and the musician sparked romance rumors due to their palpable chemistry in the film and during subsequent performances. 

However, Shayk and Cooper reportedly split due to how much time they were spending apart.

"They were living totally separate lives," a source told People magazine at the time. "If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town."

Shayk and Cooper began dating in 2015 before calling it quits in 2019. The two share a daughter together.

"[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family," another insider told the magazine. "Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now."

Since the split, Shayk was briefly linked to rapper Kanye West.

Reps for Cooper and Shayk did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

