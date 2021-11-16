Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spotted arm-in-arm during NYC stroll

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted strolling arm-in-arm in New York City.

The couple shared a PDA-filled moment for the first time since splitting back in 2019.

Cooper, 46, wore a black sweatshirt and jeans. Shayk, 35, wore a long black coat over a white turtleneck. The model paired the outfit with chunky white tennis shoes.

Shayk wore her hair in her classic slicked-back bun up-do.

Cooper and Shayk began dating in 2015. The two reportedly met through friends and became an item after spending time together.

The model and the actor welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in March of 2017. Cooper and Shayk called it quits in 2019, around the same time the actor made headlines for his performance in "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga.

Cooper and the musician sparked romance rumors due to their palpable chemistry in the film and during subsequent performances.

However, Shayk and Cooper reportedly split due to how much time they were spending apart.

"They were living totally separate lives," a source told People magazine at the time. "If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town."

"[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family," another insider told the magazine. "Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now."

Since the split, Shayk was briefly linked to rapper Kanye West.

Reps for Cooper and Shayk did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.