‘Boy Meets World’ star-turned-porn actress Maitland Ward penning tell-all about life after Disney

Maitland Ward is not only returning to television after enjoying a second act in the world of adult filmmaking, but the former "Boy Meets World" actress is also penning a juicy memoir about her life post-Mickey Mouse and how she took control of her life after leaving Disney.

The 44-year-old entertainer – who has earned quite the performance reputation in the X-rated content space -- is said to be debuting her book, "My Escape From Hollywood: Why I Left to Become a Porn Star," in 2022, according to the New York Post.

The tell-all will be published by Simon & Schuster’s Atria books division and Ward told the outlet she plans to hold nothing back in detailing her life going from the wholesome world of family sitcoms to sitting atop the adult entertainment space with several Adult Video News awards to her jacket

"I originally wrote some sample chapters, really funny stuff from the porn industry, like what I experienced," she told the Post. "It feels like a ‘Sex and the City’ kind of thing. I think it’s going to be very conversational."

For her scribe, the "steamy, no-holds-barred memoir" will also have "tell-all stories of everything" during her days on "Boy Meets World" and iconic soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful," as well as her foray and success as a cosplayer and XXX star, the Post said.

In explaining her motivation to pen the deeply revealing book, Ward said she felt inspired by the huge support she received from fans of mainstream television and the adult world alike and knew she had the potential to write a memoir that would allow her to freely tell her story without fear of judgment from anyone.

"Young women are so excited about just me being sexually unapologetic," she said. "That’s what I was most taken aback [by] in this whole journey, of how supportive millennial women have been to me."

Ward is best known for her role as the tall redhead who played Rachel McGuire on the popular ‘90s sitcom but she recently doubled down on her desire to overtake both the TV and adult industries.

"I want to slay both industries," Ward told the New York Post in April when she announced a series she is actively working on, titled, "The Big Time."

"I love and embrace both. Me being bold and free in my sexuality and so out there with it has really given me that power. When I was like this innocent flower, I was letting everyone else dictate what I should do or what I should be."

A rep for Ward told Fox News on Wednesday that she has plans this week to travel to New York to shoot a pilot.

"The Big Time," will mark a return to the small screen for the frequent cosplayer and award-winning adult actress, who embarked on her porn career in 2019, nearly two decades after the end of "Boy Meets World."

"People always say, ‘Oh porn’s going to ruin you. You’ll never be seen by mainstream again. Nobody will ever want to hire you and porn will ruin it,’" Ward said at the time, adding that producing "The Big Time" on her own volition has "given me my acting career back. It really has."

A rep for Simon & Schuster did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.