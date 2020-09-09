Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drug case following Sushant Singh Rajput's death: reports

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was reportedly arrested on Tuesday in a drug case connected to the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. Early reports indicated his death was an apparent suicide and the Mumbai Police confirmed that they had launched an investigation.

Chakraborty, 28, was arrested in a drug case by India's Narcotics Control Bureau after being questioned by authorities, India Tribune reports. Since Rajput's death, his family has filed complaints with police against Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting his suicide and transferring his money, local reports say.

Chakraborty, her brother, Showik, as well as Rajput's former house manager, Samuel Miranda, have all been arrested in the drug case. BBC reports that the charges against the three have yet to be released but they are reportedly accused of organizing and paying for Rajput's alleged cannabis consumption.

Chakraborty has been deemed an "active drug syndicate" by police, according to BBC.

The actress reportedly began dating the fellow Bollywood actor in 2019 and the pair moved in together last December.

Chakraborty has been at the center of his death investigation following the complaints filed by Rajput's family members. She issued a lengthy statement via her attorney last month, in which she denied all allegations against her.

Her denial reads in part: "The allegations are totally concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes. Rhea denies all allegations of abetment of suicide, misappropriation of funds, and others or otherwise. Both the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate have been handed over all of Rhea’s financial documents which clearly show the falsity of such allegations."

She also alleged that after a night of drinking in April 2019, she awoke in the late actor's home to find his sister, Priyanka, "groping her."

"That due to the aforesaid incident, the relationship between Sushant’s family and Rhea had been strained since inception. Even after his death when a list of 20 people was made to attend the Funeral, Rhea’s name was not included in the list and hence excluded from attending the Funeral," her statement continues.

Last month, the actress claimed to India Today that Rajput lived a wealthy lifestyle, referring to his use of private jets for travel. She said he "lived king size."

Rajput's Bollywood career began with the series "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil," which led to being cast in “Pavitra Rishta,” a popular series that brought him several awards. His film debut in "Kai Po Che!" earned him critical praise and award nominations as well.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

