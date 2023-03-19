Bollywood actor identified as victim of hatchet attack at California gym

Punjabi and Bollywood actor Aman Dhaliwal — who refers to himself as Arman on social media — is in recovery after being identified as the victim of a hatchet attack at a California gym last week.

"I am not able to speak much due to doctors advice [emoji] so excuse me for not attending calls but I'll reply back as soon I feel better … spread love [emoji] not hate …" Dhaliwal wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

A video posted by the actor shows scarring and stitches on both his face and neck. Dhaliwal is then seen training and working out at the gym in the following clips.

Dhaliwal was attacked Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Corona Planet Fitness, approximately 50 miles outside of Los Angeles. Dhaliwal first came upon the suspect, later identified by police as Ronald Chand, 30, of Santa Ana, when he approached Dhaliwal with a hatchet and a knife.

Chand stabbed Dhaliwal several times before taking him inside the gym.

Chand held Dhaliwal at knifepoint while also threatening others in the room. Chand was then heard yelling "Respect us," and "Give me water!" while holding Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal then attempted to fight back, eventually subduing Chand with the help of bystanders.

Good Samaritan John Keene was one of the individuals to jump in and help Dhaliwal, telling Fox & Friends that he "didn't really hesitate."

"I didn't have a game plan. The four of us, none of us even talked as we walked over there. We all did the exact same thing. And I felt that Steve, the guy with the hat, was going to go in and do something. So I thought, if he goes, I'm going to go because I didn't want him to get hurt, too," Keene said.

Police said Dhaliwal suffered several stab wounds to his upper body. He is seen covered in blood after Chand was detained. He was transported to a local hospital shortly after the incident.

Chand was transported to the Robert Presley Detention Center, where he has been charged with attempted murder. His bail is currently set at $1,000,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 27.

