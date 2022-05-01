Meghan Markle’s animated Netflix series ‘Pearl’ gets dropped during development: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle’s Netflix project has gotten the boot.

The streaming giant dropped "Pearl," the working title of an animated series that was created by the Duchess of Sussex through Archewell Productions, Deadline reported on Sunday.

The production company, set up by the former American actress and her husband, Prince Harry, aims to offer original programming such as documentaries, features and scripted shows. "Pearl" was meant to be Archewell’s first animated series.

Last summer, it was announced that the 40-year-old was teaming up with Elton John’s husband David Furnish to create "Pearl" for Netflix. The duchess was going to serve as an executive producer alongside the Canadian filmmaker. The show was described as a "family series that centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history."

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Markle announced in a statement. "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

It’s noted that Netflix has been canceling and ending production on several titles, including two children’s animated shows that were also in production, "Dino Daycare" and "Boons and Curses." "Pearl" was still in the development stage at the time it was axed.

There are still productions in development from Archewell Productions, including the upcoming documentary "Heart of Invictus," which focuses on Harry’s Invictus Games and its athletes.

Markle will also remain busy. Her Spotify podcast, "Archetypes," is set to premiere this summer.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince, 37, in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the former "Suits" star. The family now lives in the coastal city of Montecito, California.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

In June of that year, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.