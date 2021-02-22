Bobby Shmurda reveals plans ahead of release from 6-year prison sentence

Bobby Shmurda’s mother revealed his plans for when he is finally released from prison on Tuesday.

The Brooklyn-born rapper, best known for the viral music video that popularized the "Shmoney dance," has been locked up since 2014 on charges having to do with a gang-related drug case. At the time, he was found with firearms and drugs in his car.

The musician, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, will finish his sentence roughly 10 months early on Tuesday due to good behavior. His mother, Leslie Pollard, spoke with TMZ ahead of her son’s release to reveal what he plans to do with his newfound freedom. It turns out, after more than six years away, he wants to keep things low-key.

His mom told the outlet that he’s looking forward to an intimate dinner with his family and some good food. After dinner, he wants to keep things casual and focus all of his efforts on creating music once again. His mom told the outlet that she anticipates he’ll devote 100% of his time now to making new music.

RAPPER SILENTÓ CHARGED WITH MURDERING HIS COUSIN: COPS

He will, however, have to take some time out of food and creativity to visit his parole officer regularly. The rapper is expected to be on parole until 2026.

The rapper reluctantly accepted a plea deal in 2016 alongside three other co-defendants in the case after serving more than two years in prison.

DRIVER ARRESTED IN ALLEGED HIT-AND-RUN DEATH OF RAPPER NICKI MINAJ'S FATHER

Authorities arrested Shmurda in late 2014 after he left a recording studio near Radio City Music Hall, only days after he performed his famous track "Hot Boy" for a national television audience on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Investigators found two handguns and a small amount of crack cocaine in a car in which he was riding, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

An indictment charged Shmurda and more than 15 defendants with a variety of crimes including murder, attempted murder, assault and drug dealing. Shootings by the gang left one rival dead, injured an innocent bystander sitting on folding chair outside a Brooklyn home and caused pandemonium outside a nightclub in Miami Beach, Florida, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The court papers alleged that Pollard once fired a gun toward a crowd of people outside a barbershop in Brooklyn. They also said he was present last year during a confrontation between rival drug gangs outside a Brooklyn courthouse where shots were fired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.