Rapper Silentó charged with murdering his cousin: cops

An Atlanta rapper, known for the 2015 hit song "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" was arrested Monday for the alleged murder of his cousin, according to authorities.

Silentó, whose real name is Richard "Ricky" Lamar Hawk, was charged in the murder of Frederick Rooks, 34, and is being held in DeKalb County jail, authorities said.

Officers found Rooks suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an Atlanta area roadway on Jan. 21, according to the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD). He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A DKPD investigation later identified Hawk, 23, as the suspect, police said.

"Investigators are still working to uncover the motive for the shooting," according to the department.

Silentó has a history of legal issues. He was arrested last October and accused of driving 143 mph on a Georgia highway.

In September, the rapper was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly attempted to attack two people in their home with a hatchet.

"Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" rose to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has been viewed nearly 1.8 billion times on YouTube.

