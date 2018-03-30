Bobby Deen's Memorial Day dishes

Jump start your Memorial Day Weekend with these great recipes from celebrity chef Bobby Deen!

Zesty Chicken Fajitas

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup fresh orange juice

2 chipotles (from a can of adobo sauce), or use 1 for a milder heat

2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

3/4 teaspoon salt, plus extra for the vegetables

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut crosswise into Â½-inch slices

1 medium onion, cut into thin rounds

2 medium bell peppers (any color you like), cut into strips

1 (8 inch) whole wheat tortillas

1 avocado, pitted, peeled and finely chopped, for serving

1/4 cup fat-free Greek yogurt (or use low-fat; optional), for serving

1 lime, cut into 8 wedges, for serving

Method

Using a blender, food processor, or immersion blender, puree the orange juice, chipotles, garlic, salt, pepper, and oregano until smooth. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the chicken and the marinade. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Preheat the broiler. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

Lift the chicken out of the marinade, letting any excess drip off. Arrange the chicken on one half of the prepared baking sheet. Place the onions and peppers on the other side of the baking sheet. Place the onions and peppers on the other side of the baking sheet, season with extra salt, and spray lightly with cooking spray. Broil until chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are browned in spots, 5 to 7 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat a medium cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tortillas, one at a time, and warm on both sides, about 10 seconds per side. Serve the chicken and vegetables wrapped in the tortillas. If you like, top with avocado and yogurt and place lime wedges on the side.

Corn Casserole

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

1 cup low-fat sour cream

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 box (8 1/2 ounces) "Jiffy" corn muffin mix

1 can (15 1/4 ounces) corn kernels

1 can (14 3/4 ounces) creamed corn

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9 inch square baking pan with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the sour cream, applesauce, and egg until combined. Add the muffin mix, corn kernels, and creamed corn and stir gently to combine.

Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Bake for about 60 minutes, until golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Recipes courtesy of Bobby Deen's "From Mama's Table to Mine"