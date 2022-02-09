Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo marks one month since comedian's death with loving tribute

Bob Saget's widow is remembering him one month after his death.

The comedian died at the age of 65 on Jan. 9, 2022, in Florida. He was found in his hotel room.

On Wednesday, the "Full House" star's widow Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram to share a tribute to her late husband in the form of a video featuring clips of the two of them enjoying quality time together over food and drink.

"One month without this incredible man," Rizzo began in the caption. "Bob truly lived life to its fullest."

She recounted the comedian facing "so many hardships" in his life, but keeping an upbeat attitude, often telling her, "Look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible."

"And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world," she continued. "We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him."

"He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest," Rizzo shared. "Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy."

She concluded: "I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this."

Saget's death was a shock to many, as he had performed a comedy show on Jan. 8 in Jacksonville and posted about his positive experience on social media in the hours before his body was found.

Since the actor's death, Rizzo has taken to social media to share photos and memories with the late star. She also recently honored Saget by performing a standup routine at Hollywood's famed Comedy Store.

