Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Pink ‘unable to continue’ with show, cancels day before concert on doctor’s orders

Pink is also scheduled to perform in Copenhagen on Saturday, which has not yet been canceled

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Singer Pink kicks out protester at San Antonio, Texas concert Video

Singer Pink kicks out protester at San Antonio, Texas concert

Singer Pink kicked a fan out of her concert after noticing a sign he was holding that condemned circumcision. (@lorenvitalia / LOCAL NEWS X / TMX)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Pink apologized on Tuesday for canceling the next show on her global "Summer Carnival" tour, saying she was "so disappointed" but her doctor advised she was "unable" to perform Wednesday night. 

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer was scheduled to do a show in Switzerland on Wednesday. 

"I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday," the 44-year-old wrote on her Instagram. 

‘HEART’ SINGER ANN WILSON REVEALS CANCER DIAGNOSIS, SAYS TOUR WILL BE POSTPONED: ‘I’VE MUCH MORE TO SING'

Pink singing

Pink apologized on Tuesday for canceling the next show on her global "Summer Carnival" tour, saying she was "so disappointed" but her doctor advised she was "unable" to perform Wednesday night.  (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

She said she does "everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night," but added that after she explored every option available, her doctor advised her, "I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She continued, "I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel."

TAKK AB Entertainment previously announced the show would be canceled due to "illness and after a thorough medical examination," adding that it wouldn’t be possible to reschedule it. "We wish P!nk a speedy and full recovery," the statement added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Pink said all tickets for the show would be refunded. 

"Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon," Pink added. She didn’t specify what she was suffering from.  

The singer is next scheduled to perform in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Saturday and in Amsterdam on July 10, which have not yet been canceled. 

Pink performing

The singer is still scheduled to perform in Copenhagen on Saturday. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Just Like Fire" performer last canceled two shows in Vancouver, B.C., in October 2023 because of a respiratory infection, saying she was "deeply sorry" they would have to be rescheduled. 

Trending