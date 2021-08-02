Chrissy Teigen, John Legend show off formal looks ahead of UNICEF gala in Italy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend donned some formal wear for an event they attended while on vacation in Italy amid her social media bullying scandal.

Teigen and her musician husband joined Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the event in which the two musicians took the stage for a duet of "Moon River" at the fourth edition of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Certosa San Giacomo of Capri.

People reports that the duo sang the 1961 hit together as well as performed individual sets of some of their most popular hits in an effort to raise money for UNICEF. The outlet notes that Teigen was cheering her husband on the whole time and was even spotted filming part of his set on her phone.

Legend took to Instagram prior to the charity show to show off his and Teigen’s formal looks for the event. He donned a white dress shirt and blazer with black pants and shiny black shoes to match. Teigen, meanwhile, sported a feathery white sheer gown.

"Mom and dad had a great date night in Capri last night," Legend captioned the post along with a thank you to the event organizers for having them.

Teigen also took to Instagram to show off her look for the event with a post noting that her Italian getaway was the first one she did while sober.

"I hate the word sober by the way, it’s so rehab/medical. Anyhow honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at," she wrote. "That paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy. anyhow I dunno. I’m rambling. we had so much fun. I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!!"

In December, the "Cravings" cookbook author revealed that she had given up drinking after reading a book about giving up alcohol in a culture that’s obsessed with it socially.

"I was done with making an a-- of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s--t by 6, not being able to sleep," Teigen revealed on social media at the time, adding, "I have been sober ever since."

The former Sports Illustrated model’s Italian vacation comes following her publicly acknowledging her misdeeds after facing backlash for past cyberbullying. Earlier this month, she noted that she’ll probably be in the "cancel club" forever after being forced to reckon with past comments.

The scandal started after Courtney Stodden claimed that the 35-year-old previously bullied them on Twitter and even suggested they commit suicide.