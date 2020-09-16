Expand / Collapse search
Blake Shelton calls Gwen Stefani his ‘inspiration’ in acceptance speech for single of the year at 2020 ACMs

Shelton won the accolade for his hit 'God’s Country'

By Julius Young | Fox News
Blake Shelton came away a big winner at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards and couldn't help but gush over his love, Gwen Stefani, in his acceptance speech.

The 44-year-old star, who seemed visibly surprised -- thanked Stefani, 50, while accepting his hardware for single of the year for “God’s Country" for "encouraging me" and "for being my inspiration."

“Thank you God!" the country star added from Los Angeles.

Shelton and Stefani also performed at this year’s awards ceremony with a duet of their single “Happy Anywhere” which they played on a green-screened Bluebird Cafe.

Shelton’s win marked his sixth ACM win in 24 nominations.

The awards show was postponed from April because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

