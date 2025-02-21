Blake Lively wants heightened protective order after receiving 'violent' messages during Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively's legal team proposed a stronger protective order in her case involving "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni.

Lively and others who have spoken out in support of the actress have received "violent" messages, leading the "Gossip Girl" star to request "heightened" protections, according to a letter filed in court and obtained by Fox News Digital.

"As detailed in Ms. Lively’s Amended Complaint, Ms. Lively, her family, other members of the cast, various fact witnesses, and individuals that have spoken out publicly in support of Ms. Lively have received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications," the court docs read.

"For example, in the days after January 31, 2025 – when the Wayfarer Plaintiffs filed their Amended Complaint, including a 100-plus page exhibit with text threads – one fact witness known to publicly support Ms. Lively and whose texts the Wayfarer Parties excerpted (ostensibly without his permission) received a written threat indicating that the witness’s family would be sexually assaulted and killed unless the witness agreed to ‘make a statement and give the truth,’" the letter continued.

Lively's team claimed that releasing certain discovery in the battle between the "A Simple Favor" star and Baldoni "will create a ‘defined, specific and serious injury’ to parties and non-parties, such as by violating their privacy, exposing them to threats, and creating a climate of possible witness intimidation."

Baldoni has until March 11 to file his own version of a protective order for the judge to review before choosing a final version.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Lively for comment.

Baldoni's team emphasized that they "do not condone dangerous rhetoric targeted toward anyone" involved in the legal back-and-forth between the actor and Lively.

"Anyone receiving violent messages by anonymous parties is abhorrent," Baldoni's team said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "When private parties were wrongfully accused by Lively and her paid team of wrongdoing, they received continuous death threats and visits to private homes where young children reside after their addresses were leaked on her initial complaints."

"No one should have to face that, especially private parties who do not have means for security detail," the statement continued. "We do not condone dangerous rhetoric targeted toward anyone no matter the situation."

In December, Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights department and later in federal court.

Baldoni, in his own lawsuit filed in January, insisted that Lively had "falsely" accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation following the fallout of the movie's press tour after the actress took control of the film. Baldoni's legal team claimed that Lively had no evidence of a deliberate smear campaign and had instead worked to repair her reputation by accusing the actor and others of sexual harassment.

Lively filed her amended complaint on Feb. 18, claiming that two female cast members were willing to testify to the "unwelcome behavior" Baldoni exhibited on set. However, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, slammed the new version of the lawsuit as "unsubstantial hearsay."

