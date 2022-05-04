Blac Chyna’s mom launches $400K crowdfunding campaign to appeal Kardashian defamation ruling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, is asking fans for financial help with her daughter’s continued crusade against the Kardashian-Jenner clan after Chyna lost a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against the reality stars.

Toni — whose legal name is Shalana Hunter — launched a GoFundMe to raise $400,000 to financially support Chyna’s appeal after a jury ruled Monday in favor of the Kardashians and awarded Chyna no damages in the case.

A since-expired Instagram story shared on Chyna’s platform promoted the crowdfunding campaign with a direct link to the account, according to reports.

"Cheering for Blac Chyna" raised a total of $810 through 46 donations nearly 24 hours after it launched with Hunter listed as the organizer of the fundraiser.

Chyna’s mother had previously been banned from the courtroom after posting a social media rant about the defendants. At one point, she said the Kardashians "look like they dead" in person.

She called Kris Jenner "old and decrepit" and mocked Khloe for "shaking her f---ing head off everything every juror said." She added: "You all right, b----? Did you have some Xanax or something before you got there, b----?"

Shortly after, Toni was barred from the proceedings after the Kardashian-Jenner family attorney argued in court that Kris "was worried about her physical safety."

Chyna, who was born Angela Renée White, accused Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris in the suit of ruining her reputation, in addition to convincing the E! network to end "Rob & Chyna," her reality show in 2016 with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian.

The show aired for one season and followed the former couple as they prepared for the birth of their daughter Dream, who is now five years old.

A main focus of the nine-day trial was an alleged physical fight between the exes in December 2016 when Rob claimed Chyna hit him with a metal pole during a particularly violent episode.

"She landed several blows to my face, my back," Rob claimed of the incident, which began the night of Dec. 14, 2016, and continued into the next morning.

"She ripped my shirt early in the evening, and we were throwing money around in our Snapchat," he further alleged. "In the beginning, I thought it was playful. I didn’t think it got serious until the second gun encounter … you don’t point a gun on your fiancé’s head whether you think it’s loaded or not."

Months later, Rob posted explicit photographs of Chyna online and accused the mother of his child of abusing drugs and alcohol.

E! network executives testified that "Rob & Chyna" ended because the relationship ended, not because of the defendants' actions.

Chyna initially sued Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings and claimed the family "conspired" to get the show canceled, accusations the family denied.

The jury did not award Chyna any damages but did find the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" stars acted to protect their own interests.

Following the news on Monday, Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin, lawyers for the famous family, issued a statement.

"On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie, I want to express our appreciation to the jury," the statement obtained by Fox News Digital said.

"We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed."

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, spoke to Page Six and other reporters after the verdict was announced.

"Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian," Ciani said.

"Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with [Chyna’s] contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal the remainder of the verdict."