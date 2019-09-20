Billy Bush finalizes divorce from Sydney Davis after nearly 20 years of marriage: report

Billy Bush and Sydney Davis are officially divorced.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, the former couple's divorce judgment and settlement was approved on Thursday and their statuses were restored to single.

The outlet reported that provisions related to spousal and child support, as well as child custody, were contained in their "Further Stipulated Judgment,” which was not filed at the time “due to the parties’ mutual desire to maintain her and his respective rights to financial and personal privacy."

The pair separated in 2017 and Davis filed for divorce in July 2018, citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

"After almost 20 years of marriage they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together," a rep for Bush told Fox News in a statement in 2017, confirming their separation. "They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future."

The news came nearly a year after Bush was famously fired from NBC’s “Today" for his role in a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape, which featured him on a bus with then-”Apprentice” star Donald Trump as the future president bragged about groping women. Both men were unaware that their words were being recorded on a hot mic.

At the time, Page Six reported that Bush's “locker room talk” infuriated Davis.

“Billy Bush’s wife, Sydney Davis, was furious about the tape,” an NBC insider told the publication. “Not because of what was said, but because he was stupid enough to put himself in that position. It wasn’t just the… vile talk, it’s because he insisted the woman hug him and Trump. It was creepy.

"She was so furious that she refused to speak with him for a while — and she’s still furious. They are having marriage problems. He didn’t apologize to her for the embarrassment he caused in his statement.”

Davis and Bush -- who wed in 1998 -- share three daughters: Josie, 21, Mary, 18, and Lillie, 14.

A rep for Bush did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.