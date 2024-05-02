Brooke Shields is ‘not really prepared’ to be an empty nester: ‘I’m usually crying’

Brooke Shields admitted she's "not really prepared" to become an empty nester.

Shields, 58, shares two daughters with husband Chris Henchy.

"I’m usually crying in your kitchen about this, so just get ready George [Stephanopoulos]," Shields told the "Good Morning America" host.

"You think you’re ready for it, and then people say, ‘Oh you’re gonna have freedom.’ I just…I don’t know. I’m not really prepared for it."

Shields admitted her girls wouldn't be too far away and agreed they would "come back," noting it's like a "rubber band."

"Our girls are so close to us," she told the media personality. "They're attached in the right way."

Henchy and Shields met by chance when the model-turned-actress introduced friends to her new dog at the time.

"To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that!" she wrote in her 2005 memoir. "I had just gotten an American bulldog, Darla, and I brought her to meet friends of mine in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot. While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back. He was writing for a show filmed on the lot and loved dogs. We chatted and he made me laugh."

Shields and Henchy got married in 2001. "The Blue Lagoon" star gave birth to Rowan in 2003 and Grier in 2006.

These days they aren't as impressed with Shields' fame as one might think.

"I'm not a TikTok influencer, so evidently I don't exist," Shields joked during an interview with People magazine in 2022. "I'm not quite sure how to crack that one, but I am getting demands for things like curling irons and boy issues all day long, so I guess I feel like I've done something right."

When her kids were very young, Shields played Miley Cyrus' mother in "Hannah Montana." The "Pretty Baby" actress explained that her oldest daughter didn't initially understand the acting.

"She was a baby, and she was in the audience, and I call Miley my baby girl, and Rowan stood up in the audience and said, ‘No! She’s my momma for real life!’ And she was incensed," Shields recalled during "Good Morning America."

"Miley was very sweet. She brought her – that was when you filmed in front of a live audience back in the day – and she brought her down on the stage and said, ‘We’re just playing pretend. Thank you for letting me borrow your momma,'" she continued. "It was very, very sweet. It made a huge impression on my daughter."

