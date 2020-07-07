Billie Eilish's mom says she once considered taking the singer to therapy over intense Justin Bieber adoration

Billie Eilish apparently had a bad case of Bieber fever as a young child.

In a recent episode of Eilish's podcast "dad & me radio," the "Bad Guy" singer and her father, Patrick, welcomed Eilish's mother, Maggie, as a special guest.

The trio talked through a bevy of topics, including Eilish's childhood obsession with singer Justin Bieber -- in particular her reaction to the music video for his 2012 hit "As Long As You Love Me."

BILLIE EILISH SAYS SHE 'CAN'T WIN' AFTER BEING CRITICIZED FOR SWIMSUIT POST

"I remember this one really well and the video, and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying," Maggie remembered. "Everyone knows the whole Billie-Justin Bieber thing but this song was a big part of it."

Eilish, 18, admitted that she would watch the video "and just sob."

"I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber," Maggie said with a laugh. "It was so intense, it caused you so much pain."

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish and her parents also discussed her previous struggles with mental health, which she reflected on heavily in her song "listen before i go."

BILLIE EILISH ADMITS SHE FEELS MORE 'HATRED' TOWARD HER NOW THAN BEFORE GRAMMYS SWEEP

"With ‘listen before i go,’ I was worried that people would hear it and kind of be triggered by it and be offended, but all I’ve seen is fans talking about how much it’s made them feel comforted," the Grammy winner said. "And hearing someone going through the same thing you’re going through doesn’t make you feel worse about yourself, it makes you feel a little better."

While her struggles are only just a few years behind her, Eilish is feeling much more positive now.

"There was a period where I cried every single day of my life, when I was like 13, 14, 15. Every single day I cried," she remembered. "And 17, 18, I cried barely at all. I’m proud to say I barely cry anymore and its one thing I’ve overcome."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: "This is a big deal. Not that it’s wrong to cry, but it’s a good thing I feel happier in my life and I don’t want to cry anymore."