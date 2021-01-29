Bill Maher nervous about Trump's 'radio silence' since leaving office: 'Does that not alarm you a little?'

Donald Trump has been "very quiet" since leaving the White House -- and that has "Real Time" host Bill Maher a little worried.

Maher repeatedly expressed his concerns during Friday night's show about the "radio silence" from the former president since he departed Washington for Florida on Jan. 20.

"Does that not alarm you a little?" Maher asked his audience. "It's like in 'Jaws' when the shark went out to sea for a little while. I think it will be back."

The HBO star later brought up Trump's absence during the show's panel discussion.

"Where is Trump?" Maher wondered. "It's like he's in the 'Where Are They Now?' bit. I am so shocked that this guy has been so quiet! Are you not?"

"I just don't trust that, you know? It's just so not like him! 'Radio silence' is just never a term I associated with Donald Trump," Maher continued. "He isn't exactly ... 'fading away gracefully.'"

Maher's guest, CNN commentator Van Jones, pointed to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's recent visit to Mar-a-Lago to "kiss the ring," comparing the quiet former president to Marlon Brando's character in "The Godfather."

"He's not giving up control over the Republican Party," Jones said about Trump. "And I think that it's going to put a lot of pressure on Republicans who thought they were gonna be able to turn the page. But when Kevin McCarthy, who knows better, decides he's going to continue to allow Donald Trump to run the party into the ground, that's not good."