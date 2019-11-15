Bill Maher says Trump impeachment hearings could give voters 'investigation fatigue'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher wondered Friday night whether this week's televised Trump impeachment hearings could cause "investigation fatigue" to set in among the public.

The House of Representatives held two open-door hearings into President Trump's conduct with Ukraine, with U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent testifying Wednesday and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifying Friday.

Maher kicked off the panel discussion on Friday's show by suggesting there was a lack of interest in the latest impeachment developments.

"So 81 percent of the people in America have made up their minds about impeachment, 13 million watched, so we're not doing this for a helluva lot of people," Maher said. "And I think a lot of the people who are watching think this is the impeachment trial, you know? And I worry that, OK, we went through this once when the transcripts came out, when we first heard the story, those of us who were following it. Now we're going through it again with [the] impeachment inquiry, then we'll go through it again with the trial.

"It's three times with the same people, the same story. Do you worry that maybe we're going to match Trump fatigue with investigation fatigue?"

This isn't the first time the liberal host suggested that the pursuit of impeachment could backfire on Democrats. Earlier this month, Maher warned Democrats that impeaching Trump was a "loser" issue in swing states, according to polls.

"Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona -- those are the states that's going to decide this election," Maher said. "Impeachment? Fifty-three percent oppose in those states. It's a loser where this election is going to be decided."

But he added: "I'm not saying we shouldn't do it."

Back in September, Maher predicted the impeachment process would "paralyze" the country "for a long time."

"If we do this, the country is going to be paralyzed," Maher said at the time. "I'm not saying don't. ... It's going to be paralyzed for a very long time and all of the oxygen in the room will be taken by this."