Maher rips 'downer' Fauci, praises Dr. Marty Makary: 'Can we be a little happy?'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher took some shots over the pessimistic tone that's been set in combatting the coronavirus pandemic despite all the progress the country has made over the past year.

Maher even singled out for criticism Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the most prominent figures in the Biden administration, claiming the doctor was "always a downer."

Instead, Maher said he prefers the upbeat approach of Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins University, who has called for schools to be reopened.

"Can we be a little happy?" Maher began. "Can we be a little happy about where we are COVID-wise as opposed to ... It's just like they really don't want you. I think it's counterproductive. I really do. The constant gloom and doom and it's always a new strain from Satan that's coming. We're coming off one year of s---."

MAHER ON TRUMP'S UPCOMING CPAC SPEECH: 'THE SHARK IS NOT GONE. WE NEED A BIGGER BOAT'

Maher quoted Makary, a Fox News contributor, who recently predicted, based on current trajectories, that "COVID will be mostly gone by April, allowing Americans to resume normal life."

"I don't know who Dr. Marty Makary is and I don't care. ... I love him," Maher reacted. "I think he's right. ... Whoever the f--- he is, I love him!"

"I don't know who Dr. Marty Makary is and I don't care. ... I love him. I think he's right. ... Whoever the f--- he is, I love him!" — Bill Maher

The HBO star then cited the sharp decline in COVID cases and the encouraging developments with the vaccines, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that appears to be imminently approved by the FDA in addition to Pfizer and Moderna.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Is that the wrong approach to say ... because otherwise, I think people will go, 'What's the point of even trying if we're always going to be living with it," Maher told the panel. "Fauci, always a downer, you know? 'Masks forever.' I don't want to wear masks forever! That's not healthy either, by the way, wearing a mask. I guess we have to do it, but breathing your stale air? Not healthy, not healthy. Yeah, I don't want to wear a mask forever."