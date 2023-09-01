Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bill Cosby hit with new accusation of sexual assault by former intern from his sitcom

Cosby served three years for sexual assault before the conviction was overturned in 2021

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
close
Judith Huth speaks out after Bill Cosby found liable in civil trial Video

Judith Huth speaks out after Bill Cosby found liable in civil trial

Judith Huth says she’s "happy as can be" after jurors found that Bill Cosby sexually abused her in 1975 at the Playboy mansion when she was a teen.

More bad news for Bill Cosby.

Two years after his original conviction for sexual assault was overturned, Cosby is now facing a new accuser after a woman named Jennifer Watling filed a new complaint in New York County yesterday alleging that she had been assaulted while working as an intern on "The Cosby Show" in 1984.

NBCUniversal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Limited Partnership II and The Carsey-Werner Company were also named in the complaint, with Watling asserting that the properties gave Cosby "the power, fame, resources and prestige . . . to gain access to and sexually abuse" her.

BILL COSBY FACES NEW LAWSUIT FROM FORMER PLAYBOY MODEL

A photo of Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby is facing new accusations of sexual assault by a former intern from "The Cosby Show." (Gilbert Carrasquillo)

The documents, obtained by Fox News Digital and originally shared by The Messenger, claim that Cosby "fostered a mentoring and fatherly relationship" with Watling.

"While Ms. Watling was an intern for NBC, Cosby directly instructed Ms. Watling to be on set daily and regularly invited Ms. Watling to attend meetings or interact with other staff members at the studio where ‘The Cosby Show’ was filmed," the documents state.

Watling claimed that one week during filming, Cosby had a male guest with him on set. After the taping for that week's episode was completed, a cast party took place, and during the party the plaintiff expressed that she had a headache, which is when she says Cosby offered her two pills that he told her were aspirin. She took them, then "blacked out."

Bill Cosby trial

New court documents claim that Cosby "fostered a mentoring and fatherly relationship" with the intern. (Photo by David Maialetti-Pool/Getty Images)

She alleged that when she woke up, she "was lying on the couch in Cosby’s dressing room at the studio where ‘The Cosby Show’ was filmed, with Cosby next to her, fondling her breasts under her shirt. Ms. Watling never consented to Cosby fondling her breasts, nor did she have the capacity to consent to such contact at the time."

NEW VIDEO SHOWS BILL COSBY MOMENTS AFTER HE WAS RELEASED FROM PRISON: ‘I’M A FREE MAN'

The documents state that when she woke up a second time, "she was naked in the bed of an apartment believed to be the residence of the unknown male who had accompanied Cosby on the set of ‘The Cosby Show’ for the week leading up to the cast party. When Ms. Watling awoke, she physically felt as though she had been vaginally penetrated while incapacitated."

Bill Cosby was accused of sexually assaulting Judy Huth

Bill Cosby was previously convicted of sexual assault in 2018, but the conviction was overturned in 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"Upon information and belief, when Ms. Watling was physically incapacitated by the unknown intoxicant provided to her by Cosby as ‘aspirin,’ Cosby and/or others under Cosby’s direction or with Cosby’s permission undressed and raped Ms. Watling, without her consent and when she did not have the capacity to consent," according to the complaint.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Watling is seeking compensatory damages for past and future medical expenses as well as punitive damages "in such sums as a jury would find fair, just, and adequate."

Earlier this summer, ten women came forward with new claims that Cosby had assaulted them after California and Nevada lifted statutes of limitations for sexual assault. These alleged incidents took place between 1969 and 1992.

Bill Cosby

Multiple women have accused Cosby of sexual assault after his original conviction was overturned. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

These women, along with Watling, are only the latest to make these kinds of allegations against the former comedian. Multiple others have filed similar lawsuits, including a woman who sued Cosby and won after claiming that he had assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 years old in 1975.

Cosby was released from prison in October 2021 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out his conviction, saying the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby. The U.S. Supreme Court chose not to hear the case in March 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Cosby Show" star was the first celebrity to be convicted in the #MeToo era. He was found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee, in 2018. The actor was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending