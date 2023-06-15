9 more women sue Bill Cosby for alleged drugging, sexual assault

Nine additional women filed a lawsuit against Bill Cosby in Nevada federal court Wednesday, alleging that the disgraced comedian drugged and raped them.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed legislation eliminating a law that requires adults to file sexual assault charges within two years of the alleged incident.

The women's cases took place between 1979 and 1992.

"For years I have fought for survivors of sexual assault and today is the first time I will be able to fight for myself," one of the accusers, Lise Lotte-Lublin, said in a statement reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "With the new law change, I now have the ability to take my assailant Bill Cosby to court. My journey has just begun, but I am grateful for this opportunity to find justice."

Lotte-Lublin had previously accused Cosby of giving her spiked drinks and raping her in 1989, but she was blocked by the two-year limit.

The other accusers claim Cosby drugged them at private homes, in dressing rooms, and at hotels. One of the women, who remains unnamed, claims Cosby convinced her to travel from New York to Las Vegas by promising to serve as her acting mentor.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Cosby representatives but has not received a response.

The new accusations come weeks after a former Playboy model in California sued Cosby on June 1, claiming he had drugged and raped her in 1969.

Victoria Valentino, now 80, was able to file the lawsuit after California temporarily expanded the statute of limitations for adult sexual assault survivors earlier this year.

Cosby, 85, was the first celebrity to be convicted in the #MeToo era. He was found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee, in 2018. The actor was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

"The Cosby Show" star is currently walking free. He served three years in federal prison but was released in October 2021 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out his conviction. The court said the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.