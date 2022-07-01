New video shows Bill Cosby moments after he was released from prison a year ago: 'I'm a free man'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Never-before-seen video of disgraced comedian Bill Cosby was released by his publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt on Thursday – a year after the actor was let out of prison.

In the video shot by Wyatt on his phone, Cosby is seen thanking prison workers as he gets into the passenger seat of Wyatt's car.

After Wyatt asks how he’s feeling, Cosby, while wearing a coronavirus face mask, says the reality is "starting to hit."

"I was in the bed, in the cot, when they opened the door because it's one o'clock and about four or five guys yelling: 'Bill, get up. You're going home,'" he says, adding he had put his "shower shoes on the wrong feet" thinking it was time for a shower.

"No, no, no, you don't understand, you're free," the guards said, according to Cosby.

He says he joked that it was "Juneteenth," a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S., and says when he left "murderers, rapists, bank robbers, wife beaters [were] all clapping" in their cells.

"I'm a free man," Cosby says, and suggests that he won't be called a "violent sex offender" anymore.

Wyatt put the video on his Instagram in celebration of Cosby’s release from prison on June 30, 2021, after his sexual assault conviction was vacated.

The disgraced actor, once known as "America’s Dad," had served more than two years of his three-to-10-year sentence after he was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman at his Cheltenham, Pa., home in 2004.

Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out his conviction on a technicality last year after finding that District Attorney Kevin Steele, the prosecutor who brought the case against Cosby, violated an agreement to not charge him that previous District Attorney Bruce Castor had made in 2005, though the deal had apparently never been put in writing.

The majority of the split justices wrote in their 79-page opinion that Cosby had been counting on that agreement when he gave testimony in a civil case filed by Andrea Constand, whose accusations also later formed the basis of the criminal case against Cosby.

In June, jurors in a civil trial found Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion and he was ordered to pay $500,000.