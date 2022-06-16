Beyoncé teases launch of new album

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Beyoncé officially announced the launch of her next album, "Renaissance", set to drop on July 29.

She had previously teased the album on her social media when fans began to notice she was wiping her channels clean. Beyoncé began posting to her social media pages Thursday, including the release date and album title. Spotify and Tindal also announced the album release.

The 16-track album will be the follow-up album to the singer's 2016 record, "Lemonade." This will also be her seventh solo album, after having produced several other works with fellow artists.

BEYONCÉ, BILLIE EILISH TO SING NOMINATED SONGS AT OSCAR

Most recently, Beyoncé was featured on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix, as well as opening the 2020 Academy Awards.

BEYONCÉ MAKES GRAMMYS HISTORY, BECOMES MOST DECORATED FEMALE ARTIST

Beyoncé helped produce "The Lion King: The Gift" soundtrack for "The Lion King" remake, released in 2019. The singer also won her 28th Grammy Award in 2021 for one of the featured songs, "Black Parade."

BEYONCÉ AND MEGAN THEE STALLION CHOREOGRAPHER LAUNCHES COMPANY TO COPYRIGHT DANCE MOVES

Beyoncé's album sales have topped $18 million in the US, with more than 60 million digital tracks, according to Luminate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.