Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Beyonce
Published

Beyoncé teases launch of new album

Beyoncé's newest album, "Renaissance", will be a follow-up record to her 2016 track, "Lemonade"

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/15 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/15

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Beyoncé officially announced the launch of her next album, "Renaissance", set to drop on July 29. 

She had previously teased the album on her social media when fans began to notice she was wiping her channels clean. Beyoncé began posting to her social media pages Thursday, including the release date and album title. Spotify and Tindal also announced the album release.

The 16-track album will be the follow-up album to the singer's 2016 record, "Lemonade." This will also be her seventh solo album, after having produced several other works with fellow artists. 

BEYONCÉ, BILLIE EILISH TO SING NOMINATED SONGS AT OSCAR

Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date for her next album, with the 16-track "Renaissance" set to drop on July 29 (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date for her next album, with the 16-track "Renaissance" set to drop on July 29 (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) ((AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File))

Most recently, Beyoncé was featured on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix, as well as opening the 2020 Academy Awards. 

BEYONCÉ MAKES GRAMMYS HISTORY, BECOMES MOST DECORATED FEMALE ARTIST

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends "The Lion King" European Premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends "The Lion King" European Premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) ((Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images))

Beyoncé helped produce "The Lion King: The Gift" soundtrack for "The Lion King" remake, released in 2019. The singer also won her 28th Grammy Award in 2021 for one of the featured songs, "Black Parade."

BEYONCÉ AND MEGAN THEE STALLION CHOREOGRAPHER LAUNCHES COMPANY TO COPYRIGHT DANCE MOVES

FILE - Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Blue Ivy's name was added to the nominee list for best music video for her mother's "Brown Skin Girl." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Blue Ivy's name was added to the nominee list for best music video for her mother's "Brown Skin Girl." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) ((Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File))

Beyoncé's album sales have topped $18 million in the US, with more than 60 million digital tracks, according to Luminate. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

Trending