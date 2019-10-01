'Bewitched’ star Erin Murphy shares what it would take for her to do a reboot

A reboot of "Bewitched" has nearly happened several times.

"They’ve been talking about it since I was probably 18,” Erin Murphy -- who played Tabitha Stephens on the classic ABC television series from 1966 to 1972 -- tells Fox News, adding that she is handed scripts for a new rendition of the show every few years.

“We’ve talked about it and years ago," she explains. "I was almost ready to do it and then the script wasn't quite right."

ERIN MURPHY EXPLAINS WHY SHE 'WALKED AWAY FROM THE BUSINESS' AFTER THE SHOW ENDED

When it comes to reprising her role on the series, Murphy says the storyline would have to be just right, otherwise, it’s not worth doing.

"It’s hard because the show was so good and a lot of times people do reboots just to kind of get out there and make a little extra money," she says. "But I feel like the show was good and it's done."

But if the right script came along, the actress says she could definitely get on board. And she feels confident that now would be the right time to do it, given the warm reception for other reboots like "Fuller House."

"I just wouldn't want to do anything ... less than it is,” says Murphy, while attending the Hollywood Museum Celebrates The 55th Anniversary Of Gilligan's Island event.

'BEWITCHED' STAR ERIN MURPHY: 'ELIZABETH MONTGOMERY HAD A DIRTY SENSE OF HUMOR AND SO DO I'

"It’s hard because the show was so good and a lot of times people do reboots just to kind of get out there and make a little extra money. But I feel like the show was good and it's done." — Murphy on a potential 'Bewitched' reboot

Murphy made a guest appearance in the television series "Lassie" after he time on "Bewitched" and has acted in a handful of TV series and made-for-TV movies, but she has largely stayed out of the limelight. Her decision for doing so, she said, had nothing to do with being tired out from the fame and everything to do with her kids.

'BEWITCHED' SECRETS: 6 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW

“I have a family. So I kind of made a lot of decisions based on having kids and what jobs I could do and still be home to get them to school and home from school," she says. "I think most of my decisions were formed by being a parent."

But Murphy reveals that over the years she’s worked as a makeup artist and reminds fans that she did have a stint as a correspondent for Fox Reality for seven years.

And though she gets the acting bug every now and then, Murphy says she’s enjoyed being able to cash in her residual checks and live a relatively normal life all these years.

“I've always had a really good balance. When I was on 'Bewitched,' I still had breaks from the show where I was a normal kid and now I have just the right amount of fame where I could go to the Emmys and some of the fun things but I can still be incognito too. So it's a good balance,” she explains, adding that she is occasionally stopped on the street by people who associate her with the show.

'BEWITCHED' REBOOT IN THE WORKS AT ABC: REPORT

“Shockingly that does happen!” she proclaims. “Fans come up to me and say how much they love the show: ‘Oh my gosh, we loved you. We grew up with you,’ that kind of thing.”

But once an actor always an actor -- and Murphy admits that she does sometimes get tempted to hop back into her childhood profession.

"I basically said I retired a year ago. I bought a house on the beach in Malibu and my dream car and I thought, 'When are you supposed to enjoy your life?'" — Murphy on leaving acting

“I talk about it,” she says. “But I don't even have a regular agent. I have a hosting agent so I do hosting gigs and international things but I don't know. Every now and then I have friends on a series and they'll bring me in for something.

"I basically said I retired a year ago," she adds. "I bought a house on the beach in Malibu and my dream car and I thought, 'When are you supposed to enjoy your life?'"

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

As for where Tabitha Stephens would be today? Murphy says their lives would look pretty similar.

“I think she would be a mom maybe living by the beach,” she says, with a laugh. “I kind of feel like I have her life now. So definitely a mom, probably using her magic a little more than her mom did,” she proclaims, with a grin.