‘Bewitched’ movie in the works at Sony

A movie based on the classic television series "Bewitched" is in development at Sony, Fox News can confirm.

The show followed Samantha Stevens, a young woman who uses her witchy powers to solve her family’s problems – despite marrying a man without any magic of his own.

Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett, who both worked on "12 Monkeys" and "MacGuyver," will pen the script while John Fox and John Davis ("Dolemite Is My Name," "Game Night") will produce for Davis Entertainment.

In 2005, Sony released a movie based on the series with a rom-com spin following two actors working on a reboot of the classic television show. The movie starred Nicole Kidman as Isabel Bigelow, a magical actress paired with Will Ferrell’s Jack Wyatt. Shirley MacLane, Michael Caine Jason Schwartzman and Kristin Chenoweth also starred.

'BEWITCHED' SECRETS: 6 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW

According to Deadline, the new "Bewitched" film will stick closer to the show and will see a woman with magical powers marry an advertising executive, with frequent visits from her relatives.

The original "Bewitched" television show ran on ABC from 1964-1972 and starred Elizabeth Montgomery and Dick York – who was later replaced by Dick Sargent. Themes from the show were borrowed for Marvel’s recent smash hit television show "WandaVision."

‘BEWITCHED' STAR ERIN MURPHY RECALLS HOW SERIES ADDRESSED RACISM: IT 'WAS JUST A BEAUTIFUL CONCEPT'

The show was nominated for four Golden Globes and won an Emmy in 1968 for supporting actress Marion Lorne, who died just days before the ceremony and received the award posthumously.

The 2005 film, on the other hand, was received poorly by critics and was nominated for a number of Razzie Awards – a parody award for underachievement – including two for Ferrell: One for his own performance and a win he shared with Kidman for worst screen couple.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet reports that Matalas and Fickett are also working on a "Witch Mountain" remake for Disney+. Matalas also runs Paramount+ "Star Trek: Picard," as he has an overall deal with CBS.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sony is also pairing with Davis Entertainment to develop a live-action adaptation of "Harold and the Purple Crayon," based on a children’s book following a young boy with the power to create his own world with his special drawing utensil.