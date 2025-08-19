Betty White’s unforgettable explicit first words to David Boreanaz on the 'Bones' set

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Betty White always knew the importance of comedic timing, whether on screen or in conversation.

David Boreanaz, who worked with White on a few episodes of "Bones" in 2015, recently reflected on his first interaction with the late "Golden Girls" actress.

While chatting with cast members during the "Bones" 20th Anniversary Retrospective at the Televerse Festival in Los Angeles, Boreanaz agreed to actor T. J. Thyne's comment that White was "a little troublemaker" on set.

"She showed up in the diner. They drive her in and put her – Ms. White – [they] usher her in," Boreanaz recalled during a panel discussion, according to People magazine.

"And she says hello to everybody. And Emily [Deschanel] and I are waiting for her. And she's like, ‘Good to see you. Oh, good to see you. You’re so nice. You’re so pretty.' She goes up to Emily – 'Oh, you’re so pretty.'"

"She looks at me, she goes, ‘Holy s---, I want to f--- you. I want to f--- you!' I just started laughing," Boreanaz said.

Deschanel clarified that she didn't exactly remember the exchange.

"I’m not saying it didn’t happen, I'm saying I didn't hear that, but that's amazing," she said, before co-star Tamara Taylor called White a "legendary potty mouth."

While White was known for her "Golden Girls" role and starring on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," she regularly made movie cameos and guest appearances on television shows, including "30 Rock," "Boston Legal," and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

White died Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99, her friend and agent Jeff Witjas confirmed at the time.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas said in a statement to People magazine. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

In 2018, White spoke to Parade magazine, revealing that the secret to her long and happy life was, in part, her consumption of foods she enjoyed, such as vodka and hot dogs – "probably in that order" – rather than restricting her diet.

"Enjoy life," she told Parade. "Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look."