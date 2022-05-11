Betty White auction photos: 'Golden Girls' memorabilia and more to be sold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans will soon be able to own items from Betty White's estate.

Julien's Auctions is auctioning 1,500 lots Sept. 23-25. Fans will be able to bid on "Golden Girls" memorabilia along with items from White's household, jewelry, artwork and personal items.

"Betty White was a beloved national treasure and a cross-generational icon who made us laugh for eighty years with her illustrious work on film, radio and television classics such as ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and ‘The Golden Girls,’" Darren Julien, president/CEO of Julien’s Auctions, said in a statement.

"We are honored to work with her estate in this exclusive presentation of these precious artifacts and personal mementos from her storied life and career, which will be offered for the first time at auction to the public, museum curators and her legions of fans worldwide."

White died Dec. 31, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

Some items up for auction:

"Golden Girls" publicity dress

Estimated starting bid: $600-$800

1963 wedding band

Estimated starting bid: $600-$800.

"Golden Girls" scripts

Estimated starting bids: $3000-$5000 / $2000-$3000

"Golden Girls" set chair

Estimated starting bid: $3000-$5000

Original taping tickets for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Betty White Show"

Estimated starting bid: $500-$1000