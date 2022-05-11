Expand / Collapse search
Departed
Published

Betty White auction photos: 'Golden Girls' memorabilia and more to be sold

Julien's Auctions is auctioning Betty White's 'Golden Girls' memorabilia, jewelry, artwork, household and personal items

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines May 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Fans will soon be able to own items from Betty White's estate.

Julien's Auctions is auctioning 1,500 lots Sept. 23-25. Fans will be able to bid on "Golden Girls" memorabilia along with items from White's household, jewelry, artwork and personal items.

"Betty White was a beloved national treasure and a cross-generational icon who made us laugh for eighty years with her illustrious work on film, radio and television classics such as ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and ‘The Golden Girls,’" Darren Julien, president/CEO of Julien’s Auctions, said in a statement. 

"We are honored to work with her estate in this exclusive presentation of these precious artifacts and personal mementos from her storied life and career, which will be offered for the first time at auction to the public, museum curators and her legions of fans worldwide."

BETTY WHITE, TELEVISION LEGEND, DEAD AT 99

White died Dec. 31, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

Some items up for auction: 

"Golden Girls" publicity dress

Betty White as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls."

Betty White as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls." (Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank)

Betty White's lavender "Golden Girls" dress worn during publicity photos.

Betty White's lavender "Golden Girls" dress worn during publicity photos. (Julien's Auctions)

Estimated starting bid: $600-$800

1963 wedding band

Betty White's wedding band

Betty White's wedding band (Julien's Auctions)

Estimated starting bid: $600-$800.

"Golden Girls" scripts

Betty White's Pilot script for the "Golden Girls."

Betty White's Pilot script for the "Golden Girls." (Julien's Auctions)

Signed "Golden Girls" script

Signed "Golden Girls" script (Julien's Auctions)

Estimated starting bids: $3000-$5000 / $2000-$3000

BETTY WHITE: A LOOK AT THE 'GOLDEN GIRLS' STAR'S LIFE, CAREER ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HER 100TH BIRTHDAY

"Golden Girls" set chair

Betty White's on-set "Golden Girls" chair

Betty White's on-set "Golden Girls" chair (Julien's Auctions)

Betty White's on-set "Golden Girls" chair

Betty White's on-set "Golden Girls" chair (Julien's Auctions)

Estimated starting bid: $3000-$5000

Original taping tickets for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Betty White Show"

Original taping ticket for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Original taping ticket for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." (Julien's Auctions)

Original taping ticket for "The Betty White Show."

Original taping ticket for "The Betty White Show." (Julien's Auctions)

Estimated starting bid: $500-$1000

