Betty White jokes about her diet secret before her 100th birthday: ‘I think it’s working’

Betty White is getting ready to turn the big 100 – and she’s reflecting on her health habits.

In this week’s cover story of People magazine, the veteran actress was asked about her diet.

"I try to avoid anything green," the 99-year-old joked. "I think it’s working."

The star also revealed that being "born a cockeyed optimist" has been the secret behind her positive outlook in life.

"I got it from my mom, and that never changed," the TV icon explained. "I always find the positive."

"I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," she shared. "It’s amazing."

After working in show business for more than 75 years, White now enjoys a quiet life in Los Angeles where she keeps busy playing crossword puzzles and card games.

According to the outlet, she also enjoys watching animal documentaries, "Jeopardy!" and sports, especially golf. In addition, White is a longtime supporter of the Wildlife Learning Center, the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Actors and Others for Animals.

"Betty lives a life of happiness," said Jeff Witjas, White’s longtime agent and pal. "She always thinks of others first, and she stays positive no matter what, even when I beat her at our favorite game of gin rummy!"

Back in 2018, White told Parade magazine her recipe for a long, happy life was vodka and hot dogs, "probably in that order."

When White turned 99 on Jan. 17, 2021, she kept her birthday plans low-key. She fed a pair of ducks that regularly visit her home and she enjoyed hot dogs with French fries.

"Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!" she told The Associated Press.

White’s TV credits stretch from 1949’s "Hollywood on Television" to a 2019 voice role in "Forky Asks a Question," with "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" among the enduring highlights.

In January alone, White was on screen in reruns including "The Golden Girls" and "Hot in Cleveland"; the 2009 Sandra Bullock movie "The Proposal," and the 2018 documentary "Betty White: First Lady of Television," about her life and career.

Her work, always marked by top-drawer comedic timing, has earned her five Emmy Awards, including a 2010 trophy for a guest-host appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

A native of Oak Park, Illinois, White was married to game show host and producer Allen Ludden from 1963 until his death in 1981.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.