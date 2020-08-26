Bette Midler walks back tweet mocking Melania Trump's accent: 'I was wrong'

Actress Bette Midler has walked back a tweet that mocked Melania Trump's accent.

Midler caused a firestorm on social media Tuesday night as the first lady made remarks from the White House Rose Garden on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

"Oh, God. She still can’t speak English," Midler tweeted, prompting critics to accuse her of being "xenophobic."

On Wednesday, the "Hocus Pocus" star addressed the controversy but stopped short of an apology.

"Well, all hell has broken loose because I said Melania 'still can’t speak English' last night. I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up [of] people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always," Midler said.

However, Midler posted multiple tweets attacking the first lady, with one reading, "#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!"

Midler also told the first lady, "You are one lucky Slovenian! And after all that surgery, you hit a kind of horrible jackpot, chained to [a] colossal idiot."

Other outspoken critics of President Trump also attacked the first lady.

"Seriously, f--- this b----," comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted.

"Makes me want to vomit," CNN political analyst and Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem replied to Griffin.

Former NBA player Rex Chapman also compared Melania Trump's dress to Adolf Hitler.

Last weekend, Melania Trump was attacked as a "foreigner" by former New York Times reporter Kurt Eichenwald after she unveiled her renovations to the Rose Garden.

“It is a destruction of our history, something no other First Lady would have had the gall to do,” Eichenwald tweeted. “This is the first time I have been furious that @FLOTUS is a foreigner. She has no right to wreck our history.”

Eichenwald later deleted the tweet and issued an apology.