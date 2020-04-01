Bette Midler slammed for tone-deaf ‘salute’ of ‘housekeepers’ amid coronavirus pandemic: ‘Are you for real?’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bette Midler came under fire on Tuesday when she publicly praised “housekeepers around the globe” after she got better acquainted with her household appliances during the coronavirus pandemic in which people worldwide have been asked to stay home in a rigorous effort to reduce the spread and flatten the curve.

“I never knew my appliances as well as I’m starting to know them. So grateful to #Kenmore and #Maytag,” Midler tweeted to her nearly 2 million followers. “This is no joke. I salute housekeepers around the globe, doing your best to keep your families well, safe and alive.”

The Broadway star, who is seemingly holed up in her home like the rest of the world and enjoys a net worth reportedly in the ballpark of $230 million, was immediately lambasted on the social platform after her remarks by many who felt her praise of “housekeepers around the globe” was a bit out of touch with the reality many are facing.

“Sounds like someone was forced to do her own laundry!” tweeted one user in response to Midler, another simply asking, "Are you for real?"

“And you honestly believe you should be telling everyday American's how to live???” questioned another responder. “You only just now met a d--n washing machine.... probably had to read the d--n instruction booklet. OMFG.”

While it’s unclear which side of the coast the prolific actress resides on while she’s hunkered down, the “Hocus Pocus” star recently listed her New York City penthouse for sale for a cool $50 million in September 2019. Both cities have intense orders to stay at home, especially as New York has experienced staggering rises in confirmed coronavirus cases.

“Welcome to the real world princess,” piled another user in response, while a separate individual echoed the sentiment, adding, “Wow. This really puts how out-of-touch you are in context.”

However, some Twitter users also took umbrage with Midler’s use of the term “housekeeper” and made it known to the frequent Trump critic that it could be taken as demeaning.

“Better, I am a homemaker, not a housekeeper,” said one user. “I not only take care of my family, but I keep them safe as well. HOMEMAKER.”

Another pressed Midler on why she was only shouting out “housekeepers” and not “regular folks” who work tirelessly for their families as well.

“Do you salute those of us 'regular folks' who do our best to keep our families well, safe, and alive without housekeepers to do everything for us?” they asked, as others simply doubted Midler was a possessor of Kenmore and Maytag appliances altogether, tweeting, “As if you have Kenmore and Maytag appliances. Give us a break. #hypocrite.”

On March 15, Midler suggested Trump might have lied about his negative test for COVID-19 and questioned why he should be taken seriously in his handling of the novel virus.

“You know, #Donald says he has tested negative for #Coronavirus. But why should we believe him? He has lied over 16,000 times in the last three years! Why would he not be lying now?” she inquired.

Nearly two weeks later, Midler made her frustration known to the president, rage-tweeting that people on the front lines are “struggling, dying because of YOU, and your colossal ineptitude!”

“If you had any brains, ability, common sense, or heart, you would recognize your incompetence and get the f--- out of the way. You are the problem!” she admonished.