The best romantic comedies to stream on Hulu

If you're looking for a love story mixed with a whole lot of laughter, Hulu has got you covered with its selection of best romantic comedies.

The streaming platform -- which is offering new users a 30-day free trial -- has thousands of movies at your fingertips. They include classics such as "Hitch" and "Bridget Jones's Diary," to more modern flicks like Amy Schumer's "I Feel Pretty."

Check out some of the most entertaining options below:

"Hitch"

Cast: Will Smith, Eva Mendes, Kevin James

As a dating coach tries to help a nervous client win over a woman he loves, the matchmaker's own love life faces a series of obstacles for the first time and he isn't prepared.

"Bridget Jones's Diary" trilogy

Cast: Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant

For her New Year's resolution, a British woman starts writing in a diary about all the things she wishes to improve in her life — from dating to weight loss.

"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days"

Cast: Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey

A columnist is tasked with writing a piece about how to get a man to leave you in 10 days while a marketing executive bets his friends that he can make a woman fall in love with him in the same amount of time. They meet and both their plans backfire.

"Head Over Heels"

Cast: Monica Potter, Freddie Prinze Jr.

An art restorer develops a crush on her neighbor after spying on him, but then she thinks she witnesses him committing a crime. However, the truth is a little more complicated than she expected.

"The Prince & Me"

Cast: Julia Stiles, Luke Malby

A college student unknowingly falls for an undercover prince. Can she survive in his royal world?

"I Feel Pretty"

Cast: Amy Schumer, Busy Phillips, Michelle Williams

An insecure woman's attitude about herself changes when she hits her head during a spin class. Now, she sees herself as the most beautiful woman in the world but her appearance never changed.

"Playing It Cool"

Cast: Chris Evans, Michelle Monaghan

A screenwriter meets and falls for a woman who's already engaged. Can they just be friends?