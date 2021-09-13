Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Met Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and more celebrity couples hit the red carpet

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were also in attendance

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
  • Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
    Image 1 of 6

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a kiss at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

  • Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
    Image 2 of 6

    Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin pose on the red carpet.  (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

  • Image 3 of 6

    Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the 2021 Met Gala. (ANGELA  WEISS / AFP)

  • Image 4 of 6

    Kit Harington and Rose Leslie brighten up the carpet in a yellow and white dress and suit combination. (Photo by Mike Coppola)

  • Image 5 of 6

    Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley attend The 2021 Met Gala. (Photo by Theo Wargo)

  • Image 6 of 6

    Brooklyn Beckham and  Nicola Peltz go classic in a flowing sheer ball gown and sharp black suit. (Photo by Arturo Holmes)

Trending