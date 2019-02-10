Bebe Rexha flaunts her curves at Grammys red carpet after designers refused to dress her for being too big

Bebe Rexha hit the 2019 Grammys red carpet feeling like a self-described princess in her red dress after revealing to fans that several designers refused to style her for the big event.

The 29-year-old singer took to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday wearing a plunging dress with tulle. To accentuate the ensemble was a diamond necklace that matched her earrings and bracelet. With her hair pulled back and her look fully glammed out, she discussed what being on the red carpet meant to her.

"I'm wearing Monsoori!" Rexha told Entertainment Tonight. "He won Vogue Arabia's No. 1 designer and he worked with my body and I feel amazing."

She continued: "I wanted to go for a princess look, but not only that, I had Karl Lagerfeld, Jeremy Scott, Moschino, Christian Siriano and Michael Costello all send me stuff and that was really awesome. I really didn't expect that, so my size 8 a-- is here on the red carpet."

The singer, who is nominated for best new artist and best collaboration for “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line, also joked that the beauty of the dress came from the fact that she could eat a burger in it.

Her confidence on the red carpet was good news for fans as she tweeted shortly before the event that she was nervous.

“I’m so nervous I could die,” she wrote. “Grammy day.”

Her red carpet looked carried more metaphorical baggage than most after she took to Instagram weeks ago to reveal to fans that certain unnamed designers didn’t want to style her due to her size.

"So, I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it's like the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers, and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet," Rexha said. "So I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I'm too big. Literally, like, I'm too big."

"If a size 6/8 is too big then I don't know what to tell you," she continued. "Then I don’t want to wear your f---ing dresses. Because that's crazy. You're saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses."

As ET notes, the post came roughly three months after the star posted a photo of her backside and a caption about how proud she is to be a size 8.