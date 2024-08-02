Tori Spelling considering OnlyFans to pay for her kids' college tuition

As Tori Spelling continues to navigate life amid her ongoing divorce from ex Dean McDermott, the mom of five is opening up about how she plans to put all her children through college.

During an episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, Spelling told guest William Shatner that she is "gonna have to go on OnlyFans" in order to pay for their tuition.

Shatner was not familiar with the platform, so Spelling explained, "So OnlyFans is a site, I guess. Originally, it was more women in the field — not sex workers — but along those lines, but now actresses do it."

"When you say 'not sex workers, but along those lines,' they're either are [or] they’re [not]," said Shatner. "They're either putting out or they're not putting out. They're putting out, they're looking for sexual adventure?"

"There's comedians on and there's chefs on, and it's videos, and people pay. It's like, you could subscribe, but a lot of actresses do it now, and they show things," said Spelling.

"See, if you’re in a bikini or something revealing, if people subscribe and they pay more, they can get a shot of you with your breasts showing, if you choose," she continued. "[You can pay via] credit card, Cash App, PayPal."

"Everything showing?" Shatner asked before Spelling responded, "If you want, if you choose."

Spelling shares five children with estranged husband McDermott: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

She first filed for divorce from McDermott on March 29. She cited June 17, 2023 as the couple's date of separation. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star requested spousal support from McDermott and asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to her estranged husband.

Spelling also requested full custody of the children along with joint legal custody.

In June, it was revealed that the pair owe $400,000 in unpaid debt on a bank loan.

City National Bank is still attempting to collect more than $400,000 in unpaid debt from Spelling and McDermott in a breach of contract suit first filed in 2016, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

A judgment filed in a Los Angeles County court stated Spelling now owes $219,796.66, while McDermott is responsible for $202,066.10 due to interest.

McDermott first announced the couple's separation on Instagram in June but quickly deleted the post.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote at the time.

Spelling and McDermott were both married to other people when they met filming "Mind Over Matter" in July 2005.

"It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a wedding ring. And — oh, yeah — I had a husband too," Spelling wrote in her 2009 memoir "sTORI Telling." "It was fun to flirt, but I knew nothing would happen … But: Dean and I went to a bar after dinner. And we spent the night at the Cartier Place.

"The following day when I woke up next to Dean, I had no regrets. Something was really wrong with my marriage. Not only because I slept with this guy — though that certainly wasn’t a positive sign — but because I didn’t regret it."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post.