‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.

After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time.

The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of movie images and footage from the set of the nearly $100 million superhero film, starting with the caption "Querida familia!" — meaning "Dear Family!" in Spanish.

"On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace remarked.

She continued to say how truly "blessed" she felt working with an incredible team on the project, and added a special note to all "Batgirl" fans:

"To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, "my own damn hero!"#Batgirl for life!"

Grace’s comments come on the heels of a Warner Bros. spokesperson confirming the DC Comics film was being nixed as its budget reportedly increased to more than $90 million amid COVID-19 delays and related shutdowns.

"The decision to not release 'Batgirl' reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The directors of "Batgirl," Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, also released their own statement about the canceled movie.

The pair announced they were "saddened" and "shocked" by the news and that they "still can’t believe it."

"As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves," said the filmmakers, who also helmed 2020's "Bad Boys for Life."

Marvel star Zoe Saldana also slammed Warner Bros. for killing the "Batgirl" movie.

The actress shared on her Instagram story a photo of Grace with text saying: "Not fair…Truly atrocious act from a studio. For what? For a tax break?!"

Saldana also reposted the "Batgirl" star's Instagram story speaking out about the cancellation of the DC Comics film.