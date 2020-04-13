Barbra Streisand blames Trump's 'incompetence and lies' for 20,000 coronavirus deaths in the US

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Barbra Streisand is the latest celebrity to use social media to criticize President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The acclaimed singer clearly got fed up with how Trump is handling the pandemic on Sunday and took to Twitter to place the blame of 20,000 people dying in the U.S. directly on his shoulders. She also dropped a line about her politically charged 2018 single “Don’t Lie to Me.”

“I wrote a song called ‘Don’t Lie to Me’ after Trump was elected, because he was a serial liar,” the star began. “Now, with more than 20,000 people dead because of his incompetence and lies, he's proven that he can’t handle the truth. He’s unfit to lead this nation...especially in a time of crisis.”

WHAT STATES HAVE DECLARED CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCIES?

The track was released on her album “Walls” and contained lyrics that were directly aimed at Trump.

“I just can't stand what's going on," the Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winner said at the time of its release. "His assault on our democracy, our institutions, our founders — I think we're in a fight. ... We're in a war for the soul of America."

Hours after her scathing coronavirus tweet, she shared another post, this time blaming Trump’s obsession with building a wall at the United States’ southern border with Mexico for taking up money and resources that she believes could have gone to pandemic preparedness.

CORONAVIRUS CONFIRMED CASES AND FATALITIES, STATE BY STATE

“Trump is obsessed with wasting money on his wall. Maybe all that money should have been spent on testing, ventilators and personal protective equipment for our health care professionals,” Streisand added. “The virus doesn’t care about the wall that he falsely said Mexico was paying for.”

The outspoken 77-year-old celebrity is not the first person in show business to take Trump to task for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, she’s been a vocal critic of the Trump administration even before COVID-19 presented perhaps the greatest challenge to his presidency yet.

In early March,she penned an op-ed in Variety that laid out her rebuke of almost every move he’s made since taking office following the 2016 election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Monday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,854,464 people across 185 countries and territories, resulting in over 114,331 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 557,590 illnesses and at least 22,109 deaths.