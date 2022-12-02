‘Bachelorette’ star Trista Sutter, 50, stuns in swimsuit, Jessie James Decker jokes husband's abs are 'fake’
Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
‘REALLY BLESSED’ - ‘The Bachelorette’ star Trista Sutter turns 50 with swimsuit sizzle reel at a tropical getaway. Continue reading here…
CELEBRITY CLAPBACK - Jessie James Decker jokes husband Eric's abs are 'fake' in shirtless snap following Photoshop accusations. Continue reading here…
‘LOT OF DROOLING’ - Sally Field spills worst on-screen kisser was longtime boyfriend Burt Reynolds. Continue reading here…
BATTLE ROYALE - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jockey for attention as Prince William, Kate Middleton make history in U.S. Continue reading here…
TIED THE KNOT? - James Woods wears gold on ring finger with Sara Miller after seemingly celebrating new marriage on Instagram. Continue reading here…
‘MOTHER OF ALL SEND OFFS’ - Elton John to play final UK show at Glastonbury 2023. Continue reading here…
‘MASKED SINGER’ WINNER - Amber Riley reflects on her time on the show and keeping her appearance a secret. Continue reading here…
‘CHRISLEY CONFESSIONS’ - Todd and Julie Chrisley reflect on living 'every day as if it's our last' in the first podcast since sentencing. Continue reading here…
SLAP BACK - Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith return to red carpet for first time since Oscars slap. Continue reading here…
'TIS THE SEASON - Mariah Carey praises David Beckham after he sings 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.' Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA