Published

‘Bachelorette’ star Trista Sutter, 50, stuns in swimsuit, Jessie James Decker jokes husband's abs are 'fake’

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
"The Bachelorette" star Trista Sutter turns 50, stuns in swimsuit; Jessie James Decker jokes husband Eric's abs are "fake."

"The Bachelorette" star Trista Sutter turns 50, stuns in swimsuit; Jessie James Decker jokes husband Eric's abs are "fake." (Getty Images)

‘REALLY BLESSED’ - ‘The Bachelorette’ star Trista Sutter turns 50 with swimsuit sizzle reel at a tropical getaway. Continue reading here… 

CELEBRITY CLAPBACK - Jessie James Decker jokes husband Eric's abs are 'fake' in shirtless snap following Photoshop accusations. Continue reading here… 

‘LOT OF DROOLING’ - Sally Field spills worst on-screen kisser was longtime boyfriend Burt Reynolds. Continue reading here… 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jockey for attention as Prince William, Kate Middleton make history in U.S.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jockey for attention as Prince William, Kate Middleton make history in U.S. (Getty Images)

BATTLE ROYALE - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jockey for attention as Prince William, Kate Middleton make history in U.S. Continue reading here… 

TIED THE KNOT? - James Woods wears gold on ring finger with Sara Miller after seemingly celebrating new marriage on Instagram. Continue reading here… 

‘MOTHER OF ALL SEND OFFS’ - Elton John to play final UK show at Glastonbury 2023. Continue reading here… 

MASKED SINGER’ WINNER - Amber Riley reflects on her time on the show and keeping her appearance a secret. Continue reading here… 

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were found guilty on counts of tax evasion and bank fraud stemming from 2019 indictment. Pictured in Season four promotions.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were found guilty on counts of tax evasion and bank fraud stemming from 2019 indictment. Pictured in Season four promotions. (Tommy Garcia)

‘CHRISLEY CONFESSIONS’ - Todd and Julie Chrisley reflect on living 'every day as if it's our last' in the first podcast since sentencing. Continue reading here… 

SLAP BACK - Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith return to red carpet for first time since Oscars slap. Continue reading here… 

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith return to red carpet for first time since Oscars slap.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith return to red carpet for first time since Oscars slap. (Getty Images)

'TIS THE SEASON - Mariah Carey praises David Beckham after he sings 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.' Continue reading here… 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

