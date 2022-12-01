Expand / Collapse search
‘The Bachelorette’ star Trista Sutter turns 50 with swimsuit sizzle reel at tropical getaway: 'Really blessed'

Original 'Bachelorette' star celebrated with husband Ryan, who fought two-year battle with Lyme disease

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
First-ever "Bachelorette" star Trista Sutter celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in style. 

She commemorated the occasion with bikini photos, long walks on the beach and fun times with her loved ones. 

The reality television star was all smiles at the Sandals Royal Curaçao Resort, where she enjoyed water activities, including snorkeling, diving and a yacht cruise overlooking beautiful sunsets. 

Trista’s week-long birthday extravaganza consisted of her flaunting her fit figure at the resort’s infinity pool as she cozied up next to her husband, Ryan Sutter.

She donned a tie-dyed string bikini and purple reflective aviator sunglasses.

Surrounded by loved ones, Trista Sutter had an intimate birthday dinner with a view of the ocean, under a string of lights.

Surrounded by loved ones, Trista Sutter had an intimate birthday dinner with a view of the ocean, under a string of lights. (Getty Images)

The couple were seen playfully splashing in the water, while Trista's husband carried her in another photo. The two also enjoyed a romantic stroll on the beach, with Trista wearing a white cover-up over her colorful bikini, with a flower in her hair. 

"This birthday just means relaxation and decompressing and resetting. Plus, palm trees make me happy!" said the former "Bachelorette" during an interview with People magazine.

Trista and Ryan Sutter enjoyed a romantic stroll on the beach as she donned a white cover-up over her colorful bikini, with a flower in her hair. 

Trista and Ryan Sutter enjoyed a romantic stroll on the beach as she donned a white cover-up over her colorful bikini, with a flower in her hair.  (Getty Images)

Photos showed that Trista stayed in a private bungalow during her tropical getaway.

Trista Sutter was seen posing next to a pink and white cake with flowers, topped with a sparkler and a birthday sign that read ‘fifty’ in cursive.

Trista Sutter was seen posing next to a pink and white cake with flowers, topped with a sparkler and a birthday sign that read ‘fifty’ in cursive. (Getty Images)

"Ryan took a bath the other night just as the sun was setting. It was the most gorgeous setting. It's just dreamy," she added, referring to their seaside view, which included butler service.

Surrounded by loved ones, Trista had an intimate birthday dinner with a view of the ocean, under a string of lights.

Several friends and family members, including "Bachelorette" alumni Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiancé Jason Tartick, joined in the celebration. Everyone wore white outfits to the milestone event.

Trista was seen posing next to a pink and white cake with flowers, topped with a sparkler and a birthday sign that read "fifty" in cursive.

(L-R) Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter celebrated Trista's 50th birthday at the all-new Sandals Royal Curaçao Resort on November 29, 2022. 

(L-R) Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter celebrated Trista's 50th birthday at the all-new Sandals Royal Curaçao Resort on November 29, 2022.  (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts)

"Everything is just stunning," she expressed to the media outlet. "I feel really blessed to be able to make these beautiful memories with the people I love."

"I have to remind myself that every day that we have on this planet can be taken away in a heartbeat," she remarked.

In 2017, Trista suffered a seizure during a family vacation to Croatia and also witnessed her husband Ryan’s two-year battle with Lyme disease.

The couple have two children together: son Maxwell Alston, 15, and daughter Blakesley Grace, 13.

Trista went on to discuss how she felt celebrating a major milestone. 

"I'll be honest, I don't like getting older. I don't like aging in the least bit, and the changes in my body and the creaks and all of it. But the alternative is not what I want! I want to watch my kids grow up and grow old with Ryan." 

"We have had struggles, but I'm happy that Ryan and I are happy and healthy. I feel really lucky. It's a good life, and I'm thankful for it," she concluded.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

