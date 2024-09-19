‘Bachelorette’ finalist Devin Strader addresses past arrest reports: ‘I know that I have made mistakes'

"Bachelorette" finalist Devin Strader is addressing reports about his past arrest and an alleged restraining order against him.

On Tuesday, People reported that Strader had been arrested in 2017 for burglarizing a former girlfriend’s home.

In a petition for protection from abuse obtained by the outlet, the woman told police she returned home from out of town "to find her room burglarized" and an item missing, a necklace allegedly given to her by Strader.

She told police they "had just recently broke up," and around the same time, the unidentified woman filed to have Strader held in contempt of court for violating a restraining order she had in place against him.

Later, in a rule to show cause, she alleged Strader sent her mail, called her several times a day, and appeared at her door. "I cannot live my life with him continuing to contact me EVEN with a restraining order," the woman claimed in the rule to show cause, signed by her domestic violence attorney, per People.

Strader was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass, ordered to pay $500, complete 30 hours of community service, and attend the "Court's Effective Decision-Making School," court records show. He was also arrested that year for DWI, People reported.

A source close to "The Bachelor" franchise told Fox News Digital, "We take the safety of our contestants very seriously and make every effort to conduct thorough diligence. As exhaustive as our vetting process is, this protective order did not surface in our searches."

Strader addressed the allegations against him in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"Following my time on ‘The Bachelorette,’ there have been many stories and misrepresentations put out in the media that I want to take a moment to address," he began.

He continued, "Most recently, there have been challenges from a low point in my past that have been brought up and severely misconstrued. The accusations are simply not true as I have never inappropriately laid hands on another individual or treated my ex-girlfriend in any of the ways I have been depicted. That restraining order was never granted, and fully dismissed.

"My college ex-girlfriend and I ended up reconciling and eventually ended our relationship on good terms. This was the first time I ever fell in love and I learned a lot from our relationship. It was a growing experience for both of us."

Strader wrote, "I know that I have made mistakes in my life and that I am not perfect, but I have continued to work every day to be someone that my family and friends would be proud of, and I am truly thankful to everyone who has been by my side."

The 28-year-old also addressed a since deleted video he posted, where he claimed this season's "Bachelorette," Jenn Tran, made false claims about their breakup.

"I want to apologize for the video I released following the final episode. I am not proud of that lapse in judgment. I am truly grateful for my time on the show, and for getting the chance to know and love Jenn. I certainly regret hurting her in any way. She is a very special person, and I wish her nothing but good things."

Tran and Strader were engaged on season 21 of "The Bachelorette," but by the time the live "After the Final Rose" special aired, the couple had broken up.