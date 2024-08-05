'Bachelorette' alum James Taylor arrested, charged with assault

Authorities arrested "Bachelorette" alum James McCoy Taylor on Sunday in Texas, Fox News Digital can confirm.

College Station Police Department officers arrested Taylor at a bar in Northgate on warrants issued by the Bryan Police Department, Public Information Officer David Simmons told Fox News Digital.

The Bryan Police Department charged Taylor with assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint back on April 24. However, Taylor was not booked until Aug. 4, according to Brazos County jail records.

It's unclear what occurred on April 24 to lead to the charges. Representatives for Taylor did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This isn't Taylor's first brush with the law.

The Texas-based musician was arrested Sept. 10, 2022 for driving while intoxicated. Taylor was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon at the time. An officer noticed Taylor urinating in a parking lot and found the reality TV star was visibly intoxicated, according to the arrest warrant obtained by KBTX.

The officer advised Taylor not to drive his vehicle but spotted him back inside the truck driving through a parking garage shortly after.

Taylor had an 18-year-old in the truck with him, and she was also impaired, according to police. The college freshman "was not in any kind of condition to appraise the benefits and risks of the situation she was in," the warrant stated.

While searching Taylor's vehicle, authorities found a handgun stowed away in the door. It is illegal to carry a weapon in Texas while committing a crime, including driving while intoxicated.

Taylor was found guilty of the charges and sentenced to five days in jail. He was also given a $500 fine and ordered to pay $585 in court costs, according to KBTX.

Taylor appeared on Season 12 of "The Bachelorette," starring lead JoJo Fletcher. The musician was sent home in week seven of the dating competition.

Fletcher went on to accept a proposal from Jordan Rodgers. The sports commentator is the younger brother of NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers and Fletcher married in May 2022 after a six-year engagement.

