Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Reality

'Bachelorette' alum James Taylor arrested, charged with assault

James Taylor appeared on 'The Bachelorette' season 12 starring JoJo Fletcher

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 5

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Authorities arrested "Bachelorette" alum James McCoy Taylor on Sunday in Texas, Fox News Digital can confirm.

College Station Police Department officers arrested Taylor at a bar in Northgate on warrants issued by the Bryan Police Department, Public Information Officer David Simmons told Fox News Digital.

The Bryan Police Department charged Taylor with assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint back on April 24. However, Taylor was not booked until Aug. 4, according to Brazos County jail records.

It's unclear what occurred on April 24 to lead to the charges. Representatives for Taylor did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

ACTOR ZACHRY TY BRYAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FELONY ASSAULT STEMMING FROM DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARREST

James Taylor on the beach and his mugshot

James Taylor was arrested on two charges; assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint. (James Taylor/Instagram | Brazos County Jail)

This isn't Taylor's first brush with the law.

The Texas-based musician was arrested Sept. 10, 2022 for driving while intoxicated. Taylor was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon at the time. An officer noticed Taylor urinating in a parking lot and found the reality TV star was visibly intoxicated, according to the arrest warrant obtained by KBTX.

The officer advised Taylor not to drive his vehicle but spotted him back inside the truck driving through a parking garage shortly after.

James Taylor's mugshot

James Taylor was arrested on Aug. 4. He was previously arrested in 2022 for driving while intoxicated. (Courtesy of Brazos County Jail)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Taylor had an 18-year-old in the truck with him, and she was also impaired, according to police. The college freshman "was not in any kind of condition to appraise the benefits and risks of the situation she was in," the warrant stated.

While searching Taylor's vehicle, authorities found a handgun stowed away in the door. It is illegal to carry a weapon in Texas while committing a crime, including driving while intoxicated.

Taylor was found guilty of the charges and sentenced to five days in jail. He was also given a $500 fine and ordered to pay $585 in court costs, according to KBTX.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

James Taylor on The Bachelorette

James Taylor competed for JoJo Fletcher's love on season 12 of "The Bachelorette." (Getty Images)

James Taylor on a date with JoJo Fletcher

JoJo Fletcher sent James Taylor home on the seventh week of "The Bachelorette." (Getty Images)

Taylor appeared on Season 12 of "The Bachelorette," starring lead JoJo Fletcher. The musician was sent home in week seven of the dating competition.

Fletcher went on to accept a proposal from Jordan Rodgers. The sports commentator is the younger brother of NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers and Fletcher married in May 2022 after a six-year engagement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending