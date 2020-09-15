'Bachelor' star Cassie Randolph obtains temporary restraining order against Colton Underwood: report

Cassie Randolph has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order against Colton Underwood, who was allegedly “stalking” and “harassing” her.

Randolph, 25, filed a restraining order against the 28-year-old reality star on Friday in Los Angeles, Calif., after the former “Bachelor” stars’ high-profile breakup took a turn for the worse. Underwood selected Randolph to hand his final rose to at the end of his season of “The Bachelor” in 2019. However, the pair never proceeded with an engagement and instead opted to continue dating following the season’s end. They reportedly split in mid-April.

E! News reports that a judge has signed off on Randolph’s request for a temporary restraining order that will expire on Oct. 6, at which point a hearing will take place to determine whether or not an extended order is merited. The outlet reports he has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her home and her workplace after she alleged he sent her harassing texts, stalked her and placed a tracking device on her car.

The outlet reports that, since their breakup, he has been following her around Los Angeles, constantly texting and calling her and even sent unsettling text messages from a dummy phone number. She claims that Underwood eventually admitted to all this behavior.

Representatives for Underwood had no comment when reached by Fox News. Representatives for Randolph did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to E! News, the harassment allegedly began on June 27 while she was visiting her family in Huntington Beach, Calif. She claims that a family member saw Underwood in the alley outside her bedroom window at 2 a.m. After Underwood was confronted, he was accused of sending harassing text messages to her, said the family member and a friend of Randolph’s.

That was reportedly not the last time he would be seen outside her family home. He allegedly confessed to his roommate and a friend that he would take multiple walks per day to Randolph’s apartment in Los Angeles. In addition to constant text messages in which he accuses her of being “selfish” and breaking his heart, Randolph started noticing that he was very aware of who she was hanging out with and when, leading her to believe she was being watched.

Things took a turn when an anonymous number started texting Randolph and her friends. Underwood also claimed to have received texts from the anonymous number. However, after discovering a tracking device on her car, Randolph reportedly contacted the police and a private investigator before confronting her ex directly. She alleges that he admitted to being the one behind the anonymous texts as well as the tracking device.