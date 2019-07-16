'Avengers: Endgame' actress got in trouble with Marvel Studios head of security for posting a sunset picture

One star of "Avengers: Endgame" learned just how seriously Marvel Studios takes the security of its movies after she got in trouble just for posting an image of a sunset.

Fans may remember actress Emma Fuhrmann as the older version of Scott Lang’s daughter in the hit blockbuster. [SPOILER ALERT] After Thanos’ infamous snap that wiped out half the population in the universe, Paul Rudd’s character emerged from the quantum realm to find his daughter had aged five years thinking he was dead.

'AVENGERS: ENDGAME' TO BE RE-RELEASED WITH POST-CREDITS SCENE

Fuhrmann’s role in the film was very complicated and a mere description offered spoilers to the super-secret plot of both "Infinity War" and "Endgame." Marvel Studios took spoilers and leaks very seriously while filming — something she learned the hard way. The actress explained to Comicbook.com that she was approached by Marvel Studio's head of security after posting what she thought was an innocuous image.

“So, I had gotten to Atlanta to film, and there was this gorgeous sunset,” Fuhrmann said in the interview. “I took a picture of the sunset and posted it on my Instagram story, and I just tagged the location, Atlanta, Georgia.”

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. TALKS LIFE AFTER IRON MAN, 'AVENGERS': 'I AM NOT MY WORK'

She continued, “The next day, head of security came to my trailer and talked to me about how I can’t post that. I was like, ‘Well, I wasn’t going to say I was on set of you know, Endgame or anything,’ and they were like, ‘No, we understand, you’re not the first person we had to talk to about this today, but I’ve had people calling me all day trying to find out where you’re going to be filming.”

Although she was in some minor trouble over the post, she explained that the moment actually excited her as it was the first time she felt just how high-profile the movie, and her role in it, was.

“That was sort of just like a, ‘OK, wow, this is real,’” she explained. “It could not have gotten any realer, I really didn’t understand just how large Marvel was, and how much of an impact it had.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actress’ previous roles include “Blended” with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, “The Magic of Belle Isle with Morgan Freeman and “Lost in the Sun” with Josh Duhamel.