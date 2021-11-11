Expand / Collapse search
Travis Scott stops music at Astroworld to help fan in new video: LIVE UPDATES

Travis Scott appeared to have stopped his music during the deadly Astroworld music festival last week to help a fan in distress, according to a new video being shared on social media.

Covered by: Mariah Haas

1Post
Travis Scott stops music at Astroworld to help fan in new video: 'Everybody needs to step back'

Travis Scott appeared to have stopped his music during the deadly Astroworld music festival last week to help a fan in distress, according to a new video being shared on social media. 

The concert in Houston, Texas left eight dead, one woman braindead, and a nine-year-old boy in a coma while dozens of other attendees were injured when the crowd reportedly surged during Scott's set. 

In a video posted on Twitter, Scott can be heard yelling about a fan passing out and needing medical attention. 

Posted by Mariah Haas

Live Coverage begins here