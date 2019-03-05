Arrest warrant issued for ex-‘RHOC’ star’s daughter: report

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lynne Curtin’s daughter is a wanted woman.

Alexa Curtin is listed as a fugitive by California’s Orange County court system after she failed to appear for an arraignment on Tuesday, The Blast reports. She was due to appear in regards to her January arrest for possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She spent a night in jail for the two charges.

Alexa is notorious for missing court dates, as a warrant was issued for her arrest last year after she failed to show up to a hearing over three drug-related warrants. She served four days in jail for the matter.

There was also a warrant for her arrest after she allegedly keyed her boyfriend’s car last February.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.